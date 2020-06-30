Dolph Ziggler reveals the one thing that was missing in his program with Otis and Mandy Rose

Dolph Ziggler recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and discussed a variety of topics, including his upcoming match against Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules, move to RAW and his long-running feud with Otis on SmackDown.

On being asked how it was to work with upcoming stars such as Otis, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Ziggler explained that they are willing to learn and having someone like him work with them helped in the psychological aspect of the program. While all the other three are relatively young, Ziggler boasts of a 15-year experience in WWE.

Speaking about his WrestleMania 36 match against Otis, Dolph Ziggler talked about what a great experience it was but also mentioned the one thing that was missing from the match.

Dolph Ziggler also talked about how it felt to finally have a singles match at Wrestlemania after all these years in the company.

I mean this in the best possible way—I’m not a mark for the WrestleMania match. I am a mark for the time put into the story that allows you to get paid, WrestleMania-style.

More importantly, I didn’t care what the match was as long as there was a real story to it. Not something like, "You’ve been here 15 years, let’s put you in a match." Sometimes things are cold, sometimes you’re in a battle royal, but we had a really cool story. Even if that’s not WrestleMania, make it a SmackDown with a live crowd where Otis gets his comeuppance, I get punched in the balls by Mandy, they embrace, that would have blown the roof off.

Dolph Ziggler believes that having an audience would have resulted in the match becoming better. He also says that he would want to take the program further next year when the audience has returned.

That was a really special thing and it and was paid off perfectly. The only thing missing were 85,000 people erupting when it happened. I really wish that could have happened, but if we keep up the hard work and keep busting our butts, we can reenact some other story or some different level of it next year.