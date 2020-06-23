Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode officially moved to RAW, Title match teased for Extreme Rules

Two big names have been drafted to Monday Night RAW!

Dolph Ziggler is expected to get a WWE Championship match at Extreme Rules.

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

As revealed in the opening segment of RAW, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode officially moved to RAW as part of the trade that sent AJ Styles to SmackDown.

WrestleVotes was the first to report about WWE's plan to move Ziggler to RAW.

Dolph Ziggler returns to RAW

This week's RAW kicked off with Drew McIntyre making his way to the ring. He began to cut his promo and was interrupted by Dolph Ziggler's entrance music. WWE's resident Show Off came out and asked McIntyre if he was happy to see him on the Red brand.

McIntyre said that he was ecstatic to see his former tag team partner. Ziggler announced that as part of the trade of AJ Styles, he and Bobby Roode had been drafted to RAW.

Ziggler took McIntyre on a trip down memory lane. He reminded the WWE Champion that he was by McIntyre's side when he returned to the main roster.

Dolph Ziggler felt that he was owed a WWE title shot and he put his point across in a typically intense promo.

McIntyre responded by taking a shot at Ziggler by stating that the former WWE Champion has been on the losing end ever since their tag team broke up.

The Scottish Psychopath acknowledged the fact that Ziggler gave him his nickname, before accepting Ziggler's WWE title challenge.

Drew McIntyre said that he'd put the WWE Championship on the line against Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules, which will take place on July 19th, 2020. It should be noted that WWE is yet to confirm the Extreme Rules title match between Ziggler and McIntyre.

It's interesting to note that while Ziggler appeared on RAW, his partner Robert Roode was conspicuous by his absence.

In an update released by Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, it was revealed that the reason why Robert Roode has been absent from WWE TV is that he is stuck in Canada. He couldn't make the trip back to the United States due to the travel ban imposed during the ongoing COVID019 pandemic. Roode has not been on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber, and as of this writing, there is still no word on when he'll return.