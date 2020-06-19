Dolph Ziggler reportedly moving to Monday Night RAW

The move takes place as a part of the trade for AJ Styles.

Dolph Ziggler was on Monday Night RAW before moving to SmackDown last year

Dolph Ziggler is on the move

Dolph Ziggler will be moving to Monday Night RAW as per WrestleVotes. The reliable source on Twitter claims that The Showoff will be heading to the Red Brand as a part of the trade for AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One had moved to SmackDown last month, and WWE reported, at that time, about a 'future trade' for RAW. It seems very likely that Monday Night RAW has taken up that option now and picked up Dolph Ziggler. WrestleVotes' tweet read:

Source: Dolph Ziggler is moving to RAW as part of the AJ Styles “trade” to SmackDown.

The move to RAW also brings curtains to the Otis-Mandy-Dolph storyline as well.

Drew McIntyre to team up with Dolph Ziggler again?

It was Dolph Ziggler who brought Drew McIntyre back on the main roster back in 2018. The Showoff re-introduced the Scottish Psychopath to the WWE Universe by attacking Titus Worldwide on April 16th edition of Monday Night RAW.

There are no reports or rumors on what Dolph will be doing on RAW, but he was not the SmackDown star McIntyre wanted on the Red brand. While talking to Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino, the WWE Champion picked AJ Styles and Sheamus as the ones he wanted on his show.

Talking about growing up with the Celtic Warrior, McIntyre said:

"Send Sheamus over to RAW. We've known each other since I was 19, he was about 43. We came up together. We got signed together. The night he won the WWE Championship, I won the Intercontinental Championship. Obviously his career took off, mine kind of went on the down slope and I had to take the long way around. And he's looking to prove himself again right now. He's one of the most physical Superstars in the world, as am I. And I think we'd have, you know, a heck of a feud with a real good back story. He was the best man at my wedding. We have that real relationship and plenty of things to tell that haven't been on television."

With Styles and Sheamus still on SmackDown and Dolph Ziggler moving back to RAW, it won't be a surprise if he teams up with McIntyre or goes up against him from the word go.