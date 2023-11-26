Dolph Ziggler sends message ahead of Survivor Series 2023

Dolph Ziggler has sent a message ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Ziggler's time in WWE came to an end in September. The veteran was released, along with several other superstars, following the promotion's merger with Endeavor. He signed with the company in 2004 and spent 19 years as a superstar before being let go.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 will air tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. There will be a Men's and a Women's WarGames match featured tonight at the premium live event. The Men's WarGames match is reportedly scheduled to be the main event of Survivor Series.

Ahead of the premium live event tonight, Dolph Ziggler took to his Instagram stories to react to the stat that he has been the sole survivor at WWE Survivor Series twice in his career.

"Holy s***, I won twice? Hahahaha amazing!!!" he posted.

He was the last superstar standing in 2012 for Team Ziggler's victory over Team Foley and was the sole survivor in 2014 as well after Sting made his debut with the promotion. Sting laid out Triple H and Seth Rollins before pulling Ziggler over The Visionary for the pinfall victory.

EC3 believes Dolph Ziggler will produce the best work of his career following WWE departure

EC3 recently claimed that Dolph Ziggler could be getting ready to present the best work of his career.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that the veteran could spend the next few years doing something incredible. He noted that Ziggler is a great worker and could have some of the best matches of his career outside of the promotion if he wanted to.

"I think Dolph can do the best work of his career now and have a couple of years doing something incredible. Knowing who he is and what he does, he relegated himself into that role as good worker, great bumper. He was a world champion and he was a draw (…) If he can get out of it a little bit and make himself, or if he wants to, because he's already made, but if he wants to do something, I think he can do the best work of his career outside of it [WWE]." [29:57 – 30:36]

Dolph Ziggler's brother, Ryan Nemeth, is currently signed by All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

