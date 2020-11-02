Ranking all 7 multi-time Sole Survivors in WWE Survivor Series history

The traditional multi-person Survivor Series elimination match is one of the more exciting concepts in WWE today. There are many twists and turns such a match can take until one team ends up victorious by eliminating all of their opponents. A lot of times, it is only one Superstar who survives this match. And thus, the term "Sole Survivor" was born.

Being the sole survivor of a Survivor Series elimination match is quite an accomplishment, with less than 30 men and women doing so since 1987. It is a rare feat for one to survive such a match on their own. That being said, seven WWE Superstars have achieved sole survivor status more than once.

These Superstars have produced some of the greatest performances in Survivor Series history ranging from impressive comebacks, patches of utter domination, or massive debut wins. Some of these multi-time sole survivors enjoyed better performances than others, with a couple of them doing so three different times.

Here is every multi-time sole survivor ranked, from least to most impressive.

#7 Ric Flair (Survivor Series 1991 and 2006)

Ric Flair produced an epic comeback to defeat the Spirit Squad.

There were fifteen years between Ric Flair's two sole survivors in WWE, but the two of them were different from each other in more ways as well. His first Survivor Series showing came a couple of months after debuting in WWE in 1991, teaming with Ted Dibiase, The Mountie, and The Warlord.

The Nature Boy did score an elimination in the 4-on-4 match, but his victory felt a little tainted. Both the teams started a brawl at ringside, with Flair smartly staying away from the action. As a result, every Superstar except for Flair was disqualified.

The 16-time World Champion had a much more definitive victory at Survivor Series 2006, where he took on the Spirit Squad alongside a bunch of legends - Dusty Rhodes, Sgt. Slaughter, and Ron Simmons. Flair was in a 3-on-1 disadvantage but managed to pull out the victory over the male cheerleaders.

The manner in which Ric Flair won both these Survivor Series elimination matches couldn't be further from each other, showcasing how talented he was as both, a gutsy babyface and a sneaky heel.