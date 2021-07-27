Dolph Ziggler takes amusing dig at Seth Rollins

Dolph Ziggler has jokingly taken a shot at Seth Rollins while comparing their memorable WWE Money in the Bank cash-ins.

In 2013, Ziggler won the World Heavyweight Championship from Alberto Del Rio on the post-WrestleMania 29 episode of RAW. Two years later, Seth Rollins cashed in his contract during the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 31 to win his first WWE Championship.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, Ziggler recalled how he was not originally supposed to win the World Heavyweight Championship. He also poked fun at Rollins for being “one of our guys” in the eyes of WWE’s higher-ups.

“I think that’s [Rollins’ cash-in] frigging amazing,” Ziggler said. “I wasn’t supposed to be World Heavyweight Champion. I was told I wouldn’t be World Heavyweight Champion. I was told, ‘If you cash this in, it’s just for the moment, and we’ll see later.’ The crowds made that a special moment, so they had to one-up it with one of their guys, Seth, at WrestleMania. I totally get it. ‘Man, that was pretty loud. I bet if we had 40 thousand more people it’ll be louder, and then one of our guys gets the number one spot!’”

Watch the video above to hear Dolph Ziggler’s thoughts on his tag team with Robert Roode and their rivalry with the Street Profits. He also gave some advice to Big E following his Money in the Bank victory.

Dolph Ziggler enjoys working with Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins lost 5-4 in an Ironman match against Dolph Ziggler at WWE Extreme Rules 2018

Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins feuded over the Intercontinental Championship for several months in 2018, including in the main event at WWE Extreme Rules. The two men also fought in multi-man matches when Rollins reformed The Shield and Ziggler joined forces with Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre.

Ziggler clarified that he was only joking about Rollins being hand-picked as one of WWE’s top stars. In reality, the two-time World Heavyweight Champion is an admirer of Rollins’ work.

“I think it was me, Robert Roode, Braun or Baron, in and out of there, with The Shield [in 2018], going, ‘Seth’s the future of our company,’” Ziggler added. “Big fan, happy to be a part of it and kinda go back and forth with him for a little bit too, so that’s always fun.”

Moving forward, Seth Rollins is expected to face Edge at WWE SummerSlam on August 21. By contrast, Dolph Ziggler stole money from Baron Corbin on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, but he is not currently involved in a prominent storyline on the show.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Prem Deshpande