Dolph Ziggler wants to defend NXT Title against former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 38

Dolph Ziggler wants to put the NXT Championship on the line against Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 38.

The Visionary is scheduled to face an opponent of Vince McMahon's choosing at the Showcase. The bout is set to take place on WrestleMania Saturday, April 02, the same day that The Show Off will wrestle Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Ziggler stated that he wouldn't mind pulling double duty by facing both Rollins and Breakker:

“I would prefer to do nothing more than to do double duty on WrestleMania weekend with one of the greatest NXT champions of all time—me—vs. Seth. We had so many battles together that we used to go to Vince and say, ‘We can’t do this match again,’ yet we always turned it around—and that reminds me of a couple years ago where Kofi and I had a best-of-500 series together, by accident, where I believe Kofi won 497 of them."

The Kent State University product continued to praise Rollins:

"Seth is special, and I’d like to think I had something to do with him reaching a different path when we got to go head to head nonstop for two years. If anyone is pulling double duty for WrestleMania, you better believe it’s me.”

Dolph Ziggler doesn't plan on being a three-week transitional champion

Dolph Ziggler won the NXT Championship for the first time in his career at the Roadblock show. He then had a successful title defense against LA Knight the following week. However, The Show Off isn't planning on dropping it back to Bron Breakker when they collide on April 2nd.

Dolph Ziggler said their bout won't be a squash match, and he's prepared to do anything to retain the gold.

“And this Saturday at Stand & Deliver, I don’t plan on losing and being a three-week transitional champion. I want help build this brand long term. This isn’t going to be some 45-second match on Raw, and I can’t stress that enough. I’m going to bust my a**. Everyone is going to see that chip on my shoulder. When people leave, they’re going to say, ‘Holy s---. I hope WrestleMania is as good as that.’ So see you at Stand & Deliver on Saturday," said Ziggler.

Are you excited to see Dolph Ziggler's clash with Bron Breakker? Let us know in the comments section below!

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Anirudh