Dominant SmackDown tag team eye WWE championship gold

WWE is now going through the fallout from WrestleMania XL. New champions are faced with potential new challengers, and new rivalries are born. One of the most dominant SmackDown teams has made it clear they are gunning for gold.

The Final Testament was defeated by The Pride in a Philadelphia Street Fight at WrestleMania XL, and the match featured a surprise ECW Original. Last night, on the post-Stand & Deliver edition of WWE NXT, Nathan Frazer and Axiom won the NXT Tag Team Championship from Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker. After the bout, AOP destroyed the new champions while Karrion Kross, Paul Ellering, and Scarlett cheered them on.

It remains to be seen how long these superstars are back in NXT, but the heels are looking to win gold. Akam took to his Instagram stories today and shared several posts of their NXT invasion from this week's episode, including a shot of him and Rezar raising the NXT Tag Team Championship over Axiom and Frazer. The brief caption could be taken as a warning.

"Next Champs [eyes emoji]," reads the message shared by Akam with the photo below.

Akam and Rezar previously held the NXT Tag Team Titles on one occasion. They defeated #DIY to win the titles in January 2017 at TakeOver: San Antonio, and held the straps for 202 recognized days before dropping them to SAnitY.

The 2016 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners also held the RAW Tag Team Championship in 2018.

WWE NXT to feature Steel Cage match to lead to Spring Breakin'

The main event of the fourth annual WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event saw Trick Williams defeat longtime friend and tag team partner Carmelo Hayes.

Saturday's Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event saw Williams using the Trick Knee to defeat The A-Champion in just under 15 minutes. On Tuesday's post-Stand & Deliver episode, Williams came to the ring to call out NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov. They had somewhat friendly words until The Kid jumped Williams.

The chaotic NXT angle led to WWE booking Williams vs. Hayes in a Steel Cage match for next week's show. Trick will then challenge The Mad Dragon for the NXT Championship on the two-night Spring Breakin' event, which is scheduled for April 23 and April 30. If the former NXT North American Champion loses to Dragunov, he must leave NXT.

WWE has announced three more matches for next week's NXT. In addition to the Steel Cage match, Noam Dar will wrestle Dijak, Sol Ruca and Lola Vice will lock up, and Ridge Holland will return to face LWO's Joaquin Wilde.

