Dominik Mysterio and 4 other superstars replaced by WWE in a major update

WWE is on a great run of shows in 2025, and it is expected to continue for the remainder of the year. However, a big change has now been noticed by eagle-eyed fans ahead of a couple of major events.

The sports entertainment juggernaut recently announced two supershows in Mexico, one at Arena CDMX (Mexico City) on July 26 and another at Arena Monterrey (Monterrey) on July 27. Multiple WWE Superstars such as Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, and more featured on the original promotional material for the shows.

But the Stamford-based promotion has now removed some of the stars from the poster. As can be seen on the official site, Sami Zayn has replaced Dominik Mysterio, Tiffany Stratton has replaced IYO SKY, Nia Jax and Gunther have replaced New Day, and Solo Sikoa has replaced Seth Rollins.

Updated poster for the Mexico Supershows [Credit: wwe.com]

It is unclear if the aforementioned changes will affect the status of the stars in question for the shows in Mexico.

Pitch made for Dominik Mysterio and major WWE Superstars

2025 has been a great year for WWE when it comes to breaking down the proverbial "forbidden door." Apart from talent exchanges with TNA Wrestling, the global juggernaut announced the acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Fans have witnessed WWE and AAA stars lock horns in recent times, and Konnan, during an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, has pitched some more dream matches.

The veteran feels that Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Je'Von Evans could be great opponents for AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo.

"We've seen him against Chad Gable," Konnan said. "I think a good match... Dominik would be great. Finn would be good. Let me see if there's anybody else. I'd like to see him one-on-one against [sic] that Je'Von kid from NXT." [4:01–4:20]

It will be interesting to see if Triple H books Vikingo in a match against the names mentioned by Konnan in the foreseeable future.

