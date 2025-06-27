Konnan names three dream WWE opponents for top AAA star after Worlds Collide (Exclusive)

AAA and WWE held the Worlds Collide event at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on June 7. In an exclusive interview, AAA creative team member Konnan gave his thoughts on which wrestlers El Hijo del Vikingo could face next in WWE.

Vikingo is widely viewed as one of Mexico's top wrestlers. The 28-year-old defeated Chad Gable in the Worlds Collide main event to retain the AAA Mega Championship. He has also feuded recently with Alberto El Patron, formerly known as Alberto Del Rio in WWE.

Konnan told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that he would like to see Vikingo go one-on-one with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor. He also thinks a match between the AAA talent and NXT's Je'Von Evans could appeal to fans.

"We've seen him against Chad Gable," Konnan said. "I think a good match, Dominik would be great. Finn would be good. Let me see if there's anybody else. I'd like to see him one-on-one against that Je'Von kid from NXT." [4:01 – 4:20]

Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor & Je'Von Evans' current WWE status

In the same interview, Konnan revealed AAA wrestlers are more likely to appear on NXT programming than RAW and SmackDown moving forward. Je'Von Evans features prominently on NXT and competed in a fatal four-way match at Worlds Collide.

The 21-year-old defeated Tavion Heights in his latest bout on the June 24 episode of NXT.

Dominik Mysterio, meanwhile, was due to defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions on June 28. However, the match was canceled after he suffered a rib injury.

Mysterio's fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor is currently involved in a storyline with The New Day. On June 30, he will join forces with JD McDonagh to challenge Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the World Tag Team Championship on RAW.

