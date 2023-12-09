Dominik Mysterio breaks character to become a real-life hero for a young WWE fan

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has broken character to become a real-life hero to a young fan.

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most despised WWE Superstars on the roster since he betrayed his father to join The Judgment Day faction. The NXT North American Champion was scheduled to defend the title against Wes Lee but the popular star had to withdraw from the match due to injury.

Rey Mysterio appeared on this past Tuesday's episode of NXT to inform his son that he would still be defending the title this Saturday at Deadline. The Hall of Famer said his son will be putting the title on the line against Dragon Lee this Saturday, and he will be in the challenger's corner for the match.

An Instagram account for a child named Benji, who is a young WWE fan sick with cancer, shared a heartwarming update this week. The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio visited Benji in person as he battles his illness. The Instagram account "Teamsuperbenji" shared a photo of Mysterio with Benji and noted that the NXT North American Champion is a real-life hero to the child.

"This meet up has been 2yrs in the making and it couldn’t have happened at any better time. Thank You @dominik_35 for keeping your promise and being a real life HERO to Benji!," Teamsuperbenji wrote on Instagram.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley reveals her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently disclosed her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio.

During a Q&A session conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator was asked to reveal her favorite thing about her stablemate. The 27-year-old disclosed that she loves everything about Dirty Dom, and noted that he has been very supportive of her throughout her career.

"My favorite thing about Dom Dom? Man, what is there not to love about Dom Dom? My favorite thing is just how supportive he truly is to me. We have come a long way in our little relationship, and he's always had my back," said Rhea Ripley. [0:45 - 1:00]

Dominik Mysterio has relied on The Judgment Day to remain NXT North American Champion. It will be interesting to see if he can successfully defend the title against Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline tomorrow night.

