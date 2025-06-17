Dominik Mysterio breaks silence after his title is stolen on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio broke his silence today on social media after his title was stolen during last night's edition of WWE RAW in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Dirty Dom is the reigning Intercontinental Champion after capturing the title from Bron Breakker in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 41.

JD McDonagh squared off against AJ Styles last night on the red brand. Mysterio attempted to get involved in the match, but it backfired. The Phenomenal One defeated McDonagh and then had a confrontation with Mysterio following the match. Styles stole the Intercontinental Championship from the 28-year-old and posed with it on the entrance ramp.

The Judgment Day star took to social media to send a boastful two-word message, along with some photographs from last night's episode of WWE RAW. The veteran's message translates to "filthy rich," and you can check it out in his Instagram post below.

"Asquerosamente rico ⚖️🫡," he wrote.

JD McDonagh praised AJ Styles on social media today and suggested that they have a rematch in the weeks ahead. Mysterio successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Octagon Jr. at Worlds End, and the 34-year-old recently made it known that he was hoping to face The Judgment Day star again in the future.

WWE star shoots down match between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan recently claimed that it was a dumb idea for Dominik Mysterio to battle Rhea Ripley in a singles match.

Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley last year at SummerSlam to align with Liv Morgan. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Morgan claimed that the Intercontinental Champion had already destroyed Ripley emotionally, and there was no reason for them to have a match on WWE television.

"Why do you wanna watch Dominik crush Rhea? First of all, Dominik, he's such a gentleman. He's not gonna hit a woman, so that's just dumb. But, also, if that were to happen, you like Rhea, I'm assuming, he already crushed Rhea mentally and spiritually and emotionally." [2:38 – 3:04]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Liv Morgan suffered a separated shoulder during her singles match against Kairi Sane last night on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if AJ Styles can capture the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio in the weeks ahead.

