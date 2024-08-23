Dominik Mysterio celebrates milestone ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin

Dominik Mysterio has a highly anticipated match at WWE Bash in Berlin against two of the company's most popular and featured stars, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. He will join Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in an attempt to take down the now-exiled Judgment Day members who are out for blood.

The show will take place in Germany on August 31, one week after 'Dirty' Dom's fourth anniversary since his in-ring debut. At WWE SummerSlam on August 23, 2020, the young Mysterio wrestled Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Taking to X, Dominik Mysterio looked back at this noteworthy contest, in which he was still relatively green. However, in two years, the young stalwart managed to carve out a legacy of his own after spending a lot of time in the shadow of his WWE Hall of Famer father, Rey Mysterio. You can check out his post by clicking here.

"Year 4…Living F***ing legend. #LaCabra," Dominik Mysterio wrote.

After losing to Dom for the first time in a Mixed Tag Team contest on the July 8 episode of WWE RAW, Rey Mysterio vanished from the program. The luchador legend has now decided to break character to praise his son for doing things he never did in the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio believes Seth Rollins was the right choice

Seth Rollins had an ongoing program with Rey Mysterio during the pandemic. By the time WWE SummerSlam rolled around that year, Dominik Mysterio took matters into his own hands.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Rey Mysterio revealed the legendary Eddie Guerrero would have been his first choice if not for the latter's untimely passing many years ago. But he went on to admit Rollins was an ideal opponent for Dom, calling the former World Heavyweight Champion a "general" in the ring:

"For me, being there, as cool as it was for him being in the ring against Seth Rollins. And I told Seth, if Eddie [Guerrero] would still be around, I would've loved for that match to have happened with Eddie, but I couldn't have picked a better opponent for him or the company couldn't have picked a better opponent for him than Seth Rollins. He's such a general in that ring, man. He's awesome. I enjoyed working with him so much. And, he took care of him [Dominik] and for that, I'll be always thankful to him," Rey said.

Seth Rollins is also out of action as of this writing, having suffered a brutal beating at the hands of Bronson Reed. A return date remains ambiguous, although Rollins broke his silence since the incident.

