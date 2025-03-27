Dominik Mysterio claims surprising WWE star is "coming for his a**"

Dominik Mysterio made a hilarious claim about a WWE star today on social media. Dirty Dom attempted to recruit Penta to The Judgment Day this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

Ad

A wrestling fan shared a hilarious clip of Logan Paul claiming that Mysterio looked like a girl from behind due to his mullet. Paul's friends joked that he was looking at Mysterio's rear end, and the former United States Champion denied the accusation. The Judgment Day star reacted to the video with a hilarious clip of Paul saying that he was "coming for that a**," and you can check it out in his post below.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Penta battled Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW but failed to capture the title. Mysterio tried to get the former AEW star to join The Judgment Day and handed him a chair after the match.

Penta decided to attack Mysterio, but Finn Balor made the save. Balor had previously called his stablemate a snake, suggesting that he was responsible for his loss to Breakker earlier this month. However, the inaugural Universal Champion claimed that everything was fine with the faction following this week's episode of RAW.

Ad

Vince Russo claims WWE dropped the ball with Dominik Mysterio's storyline

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently took the company to task for dropping the ball with Dominik Mysterio's storyline on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend stated that the company has failed to capitalize on the romance storyline between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. He added that The Judgment Day has no buzz at the moment.

Ad

"Bro, they dropped the ball with Liv and Dominik. Remember when Dominik was trying to make up with Rhea Ripley on that pay-per-view? It never went anywhere. I don't feel sorry for them. They never put any effort into this group. All they do is Dominik goes out there everytime and interferes in the matches. This group has zero, zero juice, man." [4:47 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Both Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor are rumored to be competing for the Intercontinental Championship next month at WWE WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback