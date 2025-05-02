Dominik Mysterio drops latest update; Liv Morgan & JD McDonagh react

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently made a bold statement about his Intercontinental Championship win. Reacting to this update, Liv Morgan and JD McDonagh have sent a message to their Judgment Day stablemate.

At WrestleMania 41, The Latino Cheat faced Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the IC Title. In the closing moments, as The Prince hit a Coup de Grace on Breakker, Dominik capitalized on the situation and delivered a Frog Splash on Balor to capture the coveted championship.

Recently, on Instagram, Dirty Dom shared behind-the-scenes pictures after he became the new Intercontinental Champion in Las Vegas. The 28-year-old star declared himself to be "Better than the best."

Liv Morgan and JD McDonagh couldn't help but support Dominik Mysterio's strong claim by sharing their reactions on his IG post.

"🫰🫰🫰🫰🫰🫰," Morgan wrote. "Legend 🔥," McDonagh commented.

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion breaks character to congratulate Dominik Mysterio

Following SummerSlam 2024, Dirty Dom, Finn Balor, and the rest of The Judgment Day members kicked Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley out of the group. This came after Dominik Mysterio betrayed Mami, and The Demon King backstabbed The Archer of Infamy.

That being said, during an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Damian Priest broke character to congratulate The Latino Cheat on securing the IC Title. The former World Heavyweight Champion also claimed he thinks the world of Dirty Dom.

"Congratulations! All the hate and all whatever, but there was love at first, that [he] was like my little brother. And yes, situations happen, and we went back and forth, but I've always thought the world of him as a performer, and it was inevitable that this was going to happen. It is what it is," Priest said.

Watch the entire interview below:

It will be interesting to see who Dom's next opponent will be after he successfully defended his championship against Penta on RAW.

