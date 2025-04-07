Dominik Mysterio explains why it's easy to "play with emotions" against family

Dominik Mysterio's on-screen family may be The Judgment Day, but he is also a third-generation wrestler who hails from a very successful wrestling family.

'Dirty Dom' has worked with his legendary Luchador father, Rey Mysterio, for the majority of his career thus far. Since September 2022, he has been at odds with the elder Mysterio. The 28-year-old recently opened up about going against his father, mother, and sister on WWE television, claiming it was easy to "play with emotions" when they were involved.

In an interview with NDTV, Dominik Mysterio explained that growing up around people who were in the business long before he was around made a lot of things easy. He also revealed there was some pleasure in doing certain things on-screen that otherwise would lead to getting disciplined in real life.

"Honestly, it's very easy for me when it comes to having to play with emotions in my family because it's been a family business. We've all been in this for as long as I can remember. So the fact that we're all involved in it, and I can play around with that — throw water in my sister's face, tell my mom to shut up — I've been dying to do that," Dominik Mysterio said. [From 6:38 to 9:09]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Also in the same interview, Liv Morgan credited 'Dirty Dom' for giving her a landmark moment in her wrestling career.

Dominik Mysterio will step in the ring with WWE's newest Luchador recruit on RAW

On the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW in Minneapolis, Minnesota, 'Dirty Dom' will lock horns with Penta in a singles match after the former AEW star's run-ins with The Judgment Day in recent weeks.

The Luchador was pinned for the first time since his WWE debut on March 31 after Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker inadvertently speared him in last week's show during their Tag Team Match against Mysterio and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day.

Finn Bálor has become the first wrestler to pin Penta in WWE. Meanwhile, 'Dirty Dom' wants to assist The Prince in his quest to become Intercontinental Champion. Could Mysterio finish the job on RAW when he squares off with Penta? Only time will tell.

