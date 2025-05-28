Dominik Mysterio gets new tattoo following WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio got a new tattoo following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The 28-year-old interfered in the main event this past Monday night on the red brand.

Dirty Dom pinned Finn Balor during a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 41 to capture the Intercontinental Championship. He successfully defended the title against Penta at Backlash earlier this month after El Grande Americano got involved in the match.

The Intercontinental Champion took to his Instagram story today to reveal that he was getting a new tattoo, and you can check out his message in the image below.

Mysterio shared an update while getting a new tattoo today. [Image credit: Dominik Mysterio's Instagram story]

Finn Balor competed against Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match in the main event of this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW. Dominik Mysterio slid a chair in between Rollins and Balor in the ring at the end of the match.

Rollins capitalized and hit Balor with a Stomp on top of the chair to win the match. CM Punk showed up following Rollins' victory and hit The Visionary with a GTS at the end of the show.

Former WWE writer reacts to Dominik Mysterio's claim

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio's claim that today's WWE is better than the Attitude Era.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo claimed that Mysterio was "working" during the interview with Jim Varsallone. The legend noted that Mysterio has a bright future in the company but suggested that the show was better during the Attitude Era.

"My response is he's working. Like, listen, Dominik Mysterio is a young kid with a very, very bright future; there's no question about that, but he's working. Guys, come on, you cannot even compare the two shows; you can't. And here's the thing, too, with Dom: do you think that you think the Attitude Era could not have sold out in the same building four nights in a row? It absolutely could have!'' he said.

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Mysterio is currently in a storyline relationship with Liv Morgan on WWE television. Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day earlier this month, and the former NXT Women's Champion gifted Mysterio a box of chicken tenders. It will be fascinating to see how Balor responds to Mysterio's interference in his Money in the Bank qualifying match this past Monday on WWE RAW.

