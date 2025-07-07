Dominik Mysterio gets not one, but two new tattoos amid WWE injury scare

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio is currently dealing with a rib injury. This has prevented him from defending his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles.

Ad

The match between the two was scheduled to take place at Night of Champions but was canceled due to Mysterio's injury. It should happen in the coming weeks, with SummerSlam in early August (and not Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend) as the most likely venue.

Amid his absence from the ring, Dirty Dom took to his social media accounts to reveal that he had new tattoos on his body. A few days ago, he got a new tattoo on his right arm, which featured a set of animal teeth, possibly those of his dog.

Ad

Trending

During the weekend, the reigning Intercontinental Champion posted a story showing that he has a second tattoo—a skeleton on his right ribs, with the number 97 (his birth year) at the top and the phrase "la muerte," which means death in Spanish, at the bottom. This wasn't the first time Dirty Dom got a tattoo, as he received his first one at age 15.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Check it out below:

Ad

The Judgment Day member shared the same post on his Instagram story as well.

AAA star praises Dominik Mysterio - "He's born with charisma"

In April, WWE announced its acquisition of AAA during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The two companies officially presented their first show together, Worlds Collide, on June 7. One of the superstars who made headlines at the event was Mr. Iguana, who has been linked to a move to the main roster since then.

Ad

Amid reports about him joining RAW or SmackDown soon, the AAA star spoke with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda and had only great words to say about Dominik Mysterio.

"He's born with star, he's born with charisma. So, that's one thing you can't learn, you're born with it. His father is Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero was very close to him, Konnan is his Godfather. You have all these lucha growing up, you had to have this star. I'm a big fan of him. Right now, he's doing heelish work, but he's got a lot of charisma in it...When he debuted and he started to wrestle with Rey, I was very happy. Like how big it is to be in the ring with your father, and now having your own way," he said. [From 1:04 onwards]

Since Mr. Iguana might join WWE soon, he could start a feud with Dominik Mysterio if he joins the RAW roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!