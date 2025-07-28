Dominik Mysterio injury update ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio made his return to the ring after nearly two months, as he was not medically cleared to compete due to a rib injury. Dirty Dom was in action, though, Saturday night in a WWE Live Event in Mexico City, and got a loud ovation from Mexican fans.The reigning Intercontinental Champion took on El Grande Americano and Ron Killings (R-Truth) in a Triple Threat non-title match and emerged victorious, building some momentum ahead of his title match with AJ Styles this coming weekend at SummerSlam.&quot;You know my name,&quot; Dominik Mysterio said in front of the camera as he entered the ring for his match, getting a standing ovation from fans in Mexico City.Dirty Dom now has a tough challenge ahead, as The Phenomenal One is coming for his title in a match that was originally scheduled to take place at Night of Champions a month ago.Over the past few weeks, Dirty Dom was walking around on RAW with a doctor's note that he was unable to compete and had to avoid any contact, but he is now good to go and ready for his match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDominik Mysterio looks to become a double championDirty Dom will look to retain his Intercontinental Championship this coming weekend at SummerSlam, and he will then shift his attention to becoming a double champion at Triplemania XXXIII in Mexico City.The match will take place on August 16, and it will see three WWE Superstars appear on an AAA event to fight for the Mega Championship, as reigning champion Hijo del Vikingo will take on Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, and Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal Four-Way Match.The latter made a statement Sunday night in Monterrey, when he assaulted Lee and Vikingo and walked out with the Mega Championship, setting the stage for the title match in three weeks.