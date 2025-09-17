Dominik Mysterio makes baffling claim about unique merchandise

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dirty Dominik Mysterio has gotten the internet in a tizzy after claiming a unique "one-of-one" piece of merchandise might be fraudulent.

Ad

At Worlds Collide: Las Vegas last weekend, Judgment Day's favorite Mysterio took on El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship. Dom and Vikingo had clashed a handful of times over the summer, leading to this anticipated bout. Though Judgment Day's attempted interference failed thanks to Rey Mysterio and others, El Grande Americano slid the challenger something to load his mask with, then distracted the referee, allowing Dominik to secure the win and the Mega Championship.

Ad

Trending

It was a special moment, and one that card company Topps decided to immortalize in their latest release. Topps claimed that one lucky customer who purchased the base card would be able to pull a unique, one-of-one card signed by Dirty Dom himself.

In a shocking claim, Dirty Dom quote-tweeted the announcement, stating it wasn't his signature. Starting with a blue cap emoji and finishing with a picture of John Hancock, Dom's tweet essentially says, "Cap, not my signature."

Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Dominik @DomMysterio35 🧢 not my

Ad

With Topps and WWE inking a new deal earlier this year, it's odd that Dominik Mysterio would call them out for something like this. Knowing how Mysterio likes to troll the internet, it's quite possible this is a bit.

Dominik Mysterio's next challenger revealed on WWE RAW?

The "Greatest Mysterio" now sits at the top of Lucha Libre AAA and as one of the most popular champions in all of WWE. The Mega and Intercontinental Champion is certainly riding high, though that feeling seemed to leave the 28-year-old third-generation stud's face when he came eye-to-eye with the Bulgarian Brute.

Ad

On Monday Night RAW this week, Rusev shocked Dominik Mysterio by welcoming himself into the Judgment Day locker room. The former US Champion tried to shake Dom's hands, but the champion's hands were full. Rusev warned Dominik that he was coming for him before walking away, leaving the champion quaking in his boots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Greg Bush Greg is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. He has been an avid wrestling fan since he was able to do elbow drops off bunkbeds at the age of three. He's gone through the highs and lows of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and PG eras and lived to tell the tale, with his favorite wrestler of all time being Diamond Dallas Page. His other favorite star is the late great Bray Wyatt.



Greg has contributed to sites like Bleacher Report before joining Sportskeeda in 2017 as a content writer and editor. If you've ever checked out the various wrestling shows through our live coverage, chances are you've read Greg's work. Apart from the world within the squared circle, he also keeps track of other sports such as American football, baseball, golf, boxing, and MMA.



His goal with his writing is to be able to mentally take readers right into the action through his words. Greg strives to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate information by always checking and using only the best and most reliable sources. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!