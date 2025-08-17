Dominik Mysterio pays heartfelt tribute to Liv Morgan amid WWE absence

By JP David
Modified Aug 17, 2025 11:14 GMT
Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan of the Judgment Day. (Photo: WWE.com)
Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan of The Judgment Day. (Photo: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio paid tribute to Liv Morgan amid her recovery from a shoulder injury at a recent show in Mexico City. 'Dirty' Dom challenged for the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania XXXIII on Saturday.

In the main event of Triplemania XXXIII, El Hijo del Vikingo defended the AAA Mega Championship in a four-way match against Mysterio, El Grande Americano, and Dragon Lee. Dominik was close to becoming a double champion, but AJ Styles interfered to cost him the win, allowing Vikingo to retain the title.

Amid 'Dirty' Dom's excursion to Mexico, he didn't forget about Liv Morgan, who is currently recovering from shoulder surgery. Morgan suffered the injury two months ago in a match against Kairi Sane on RAW.

It wasn't the first time Dominik Mysterio had put Liv Morgan's face in place of the Virgin Mary. Mysterio shared an identical image on a recent post on Instagram to celebrate his 20th anniversary at SummerSlam. He defeated AJ Styles at the event to retain his Intercontinental Championship.

Dominik Mysterio reacts to his loss at Triplemania XXXIII

Speaking to WWE Español's Andrea Bazarte after Triplemania XXXIII, Dominik Mysterio was asked about his defeat in the AAA Mega Championship match. Mysterio was furious about AJ Styles interfering in the match and helping El Hijo del Vikingo retain the title.

Dom was also upset at Bazarte for asking the question, especially with how he was so close to winning another title. He said he didn't know what was next for him, but he would consult with The Judgment Day regarding what happened and what their plans could be moving forward.

Mysterio looked at the bright side, knowing he still had the Intercontinental Championship. However, Styles' involvement looms large, with the possibility of a rematch happening soon.

Edited by JP David
