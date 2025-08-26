Dominik Mysterio picked up by another female WWE star in Liv Morgan's absence: "Don't be jealous"

Dominik Mysterio was carried away from the ring by a female WWE star in the absence of Liv Morgan. The star also sent a message, not to be jealous.Liv Morgan is currently out of action after suffering a freak injury during a match with Kairi Sane, where she badly landed on her arm and dislocated her shoulder. Her injury has caused her to miss potentially six to eight months of action, of which several months have already passed. This has left Raquel Rodriguez without a partner. Now, it remains to be seen whether the star returns by the end of the year or if she is still out by the time the Royal Rumble comes around. She may also come back with a new look.In the absence of Morgan, The Judgment Day has changed quite a bit, with Finn Balor adding Roxanne Perez to the group. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio is the Intercontinental Champion and is one of the top stars in the promotion. Even if he is competing with injuries, he's stood out from the crowd. There have been signs that Mysterio and Perez are in an on-screen relationship, or at least there's tension between the two, in the absence of Morgan.Now, at Newcastle, Dominik Mysterio was carried out of the ring and arena by another female WWE star - Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez often played second fiddle to Morgan when the star was present, but has really come into her own recently. She decided she was going to carry Mysterio out of the arena, much to his surprise.She then sent a message after reposting the video, asking everyone not to be jealous. Could that be a message to Liv Morgan as well? That remains to be seen.&quot;Don’t be jealous 😎💪🏼.&quot;Dominik Mysterio is looking to become one of the biggest stars in WWEWhile the star holds the Intercontinental Championship, that is not all that he has done.He has also gone after El Hijo del Vikingo's AAA Mega Championship. The star wants to become a double champion, but is facing quite a few issues along the way as well.With all of this going on and Dominik quickly becoming a crowd favorite despite being a heel, the future of Mysterio is extremely interesting.