Dominik Mysterio reacts after Rhea Ripley shares Japan update

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently reacted to an update from his former Judgment Day teammate Rhea Ripley. The two were in an on-screen relationship in the Stamford-based promotion.Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have a rich history in World Wrestling Entertainment. Both stars were in a romantic angle on television until Dirty Dom betrayed Mami to side with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2024. Since then, the two haven't been seen with each other on WWE TV, except as opponents in mixed matches.After the WWE Supershow: Japan tour, The Eradicator took to Instagram to post several photos from her time spent in the country. She posted pictures with several stars, including CM Punk, IYO SKY, and Raquel Rodriguez. In her post's caption, Mami highlighted that it was part one of her photo dump from Japan.&quot;Japan pt.1 🇯🇵👹,&quot; she wrote.Check out her Instagram post here.This post caught Dominik Mysterio's attention, and he reacted to it with a like. This might not sit well with his current on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan, if the latter finds out.Check out a screenshot of Dom's like below:Check out what Ripley shared in part two of her Japan photo dump, including a matching tattoo with a Judgment Day star.Former WWE writer believes The Judgment Day no longer means anything without Rhea RipleyDuring an edition of Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he believed the Triple H-led creative team should disband The Judgment Day as the faction no longer means anything without Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.&quot;The Judgment Day, stop it. Stop it. Stop it. Stop it. Stop it with The Judgment Day. Judgment Day stopped meaning anything when Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest left. At that point, Judgment Day is over. So you guys know that they're going to go longer, Coach, than shorter,&quot; Russo said.Ripley got brutally injured during the Stamford-based promotion's tour of Japan. It remains to be seen if Mami will show up on the upcoming edition of RAW.