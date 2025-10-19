  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dominik Mysterio reacts after Rhea Ripley shares Japan update

Dominik Mysterio reacts after Rhea Ripley shares Japan update

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 19, 2025 14:39 GMT
Dominik Mysterio (left) and Rhea Ripley (right) [Image credits: Ripley
Dominik Mysterio (left) and Rhea Ripley (right) [Image credits: Ripley's and WWE's Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently reacted to an update from his former Judgment Day teammate Rhea Ripley. The two were in an on-screen relationship in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have a rich history in World Wrestling Entertainment. Both stars were in a romantic angle on television until Dirty Dom betrayed Mami to side with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2024. Since then, the two haven't been seen with each other on WWE TV, except as opponents in mixed matches.

After the WWE Supershow: Japan tour, The Eradicator took to Instagram to post several photos from her time spent in the country. She posted pictures with several stars, including CM Punk, IYO SKY, and Raquel Rodriguez. In her post's caption, Mami highlighted that it was part one of her photo dump from Japan.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Japan pt.1 🇯🇵👹," she wrote.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Check out her Instagram post here.

This post caught Dominik Mysterio's attention, and he reacted to it with a like. This might not sit well with his current on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan, if the latter finds out.

Check out a screenshot of Dom's like below:

Ad

Check out what Ripley shared in part two of her Japan photo dump, including a matching tattoo with a Judgment Day star.

Former WWE writer believes The Judgment Day no longer means anything without Rhea Ripley

During an edition of Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he believed the Triple H-led creative team should disband The Judgment Day as the faction no longer means anything without Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

Ad
"The Judgment Day, stop it. Stop it. Stop it. Stop it. Stop it with The Judgment Day. Judgment Day stopped meaning anything when Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest left. At that point, Judgment Day is over. So you guys know that they're going to go longer, Coach, than shorter," Russo said.

Ripley got brutally injured during the Stamford-based promotion's tour of Japan. It remains to be seen if Mami will show up on the upcoming edition of RAW.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications