Dominik Mysterio reacts to The Rock's message ahead of WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio has shared a hilarious reaction to The Rock's message on social media ahead of WWE RAW. Tomorrow night's edition of the red brand will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The Great One is not scheduled to appear until next week's episode of WWE RAW, but he's been active on social media today. He took to his official X account to claim that he has made wrestling interesting again and added that he has a very special belt being made for Cody Rhodes' mother. The Brahma Bull also claimed that he is the "hottest heel professional wrestling has seen in the last 20 years".

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio took to social media to share his reaction to the post. He reacted by sharing a GIF of The Rock rolling his eyes during a promo back in the day, which you can check out in his post below.

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran comments on The Rock having backstage heat

It was recently reported that some talent backstage in WWE are upset that The Rock gets to use curse words while they are not allowed to.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that The Great One can say whatever he wants. The veteran also pointed out that Cody Rhodes used explicit language during his promo last Monday night in order to get a cheap pop from wrestling fans.

"Now, The Rock comes in and he says, 'Screw this namby-pamby BS. I'm going to say what I want to say.' So he goes on SmackDown, says what he wants to say, dropping words here and there. And then you hear the locker room is in a tizzy because now there is a double standard. The Rock can say whatever he wants, but we can't say what we want. I swear to God if Cody (Rhodes) would have got any more cheap heat in his promo with the language," he said. [From 02:22 onwards]

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio is not currently scheduled for a match at WrestleMania XL but did attack his father this past Friday night on SmackDown. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for Dirty Dom at The Show of Shows next month.