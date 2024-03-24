The Rock mocks major WWE rival ahead of RAW

The Rock has shut down a Cody Rhodes fan on social media ahead of this week's edition of WWE RAW in Chicago, Illinois. The Brahma Bull is scheduled to appear on the final episode of the red brand before WrestleMania XL.

Cody Rhodes will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night 2 of The Show of Shows. The American Nightmare will also be teaming up with Seth Rollins to battle The Bloodline in a huge tag team match during Night 1. The People's Champion has taken shots at Rhodes' mother and family in recent weeks on the road to WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes cut a promo on The Great One last week on WWE RAW and one fan claimed he cooked The Rock on social media this week.

The 51-year-old reacted to the fan's post with a hilarious message of his own. He told the fan to shut up and referred to him as a goof as seen in the post below.

Former WWE writer blasts Cody Rhodes for focusing on The Rock

Vince Russo believes Cody Rhodes made a mistake by not spending more time discussing Roman Reigns during his promo this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the veteran claimed that The Final Boss had already gotten inside Cody Rhodes' head. Russo added that Rhodes has forgotten about Reigns even though he's waited a year for another opportunity to challenge The Tribal Chief.

"I'm listening to him, and I'm saying to myself, first of all, here's my first question. Who are you wrestling at WrestleMania? The Rock or Roman Reigns? Because the way he is cutting this promo, The Rock has already gotten in his head. You've forgotten all about Roma Reigns. Not a tag match, bro. The match against Roman Reigns, you waited a year for this. You're not talking about Roman Reigns at all," he said. [From 22:18 onwards]

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns went face-to-face on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown. The Head of the Table said he was going to come alone but Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa showed up. However, Jey Uso and Seth Rollins hopped over the barricade to even the odds and The Bloodline retreated.