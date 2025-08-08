Dominik Mysterio refuses to name Rhea Ripley; calls her "Voldemort"

Dominik Mysterio has emerged as a top star in the business, especially after joining The Judgment Day a couple of years ago.

During his interview with Billboard, Dirty Dom had nothing but high praise for the other members of the faction and even Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, who left The Judgment Day after a betrayal from Mysterio and co. a year ago at SummerSlam.

The reigning Intercontinental Champion still has a feud with The Eradicator and even went on to call Rhea Ripley "Voldemort," the famous villain from the Harry Potter books.

"I’ve grown massively. I’ve been more confident in the ring and being able to move and do what I want in the ring as far as move sets and how I act and do things. And being with The Judgment Day as well gave me a level of confidence I didn’t have to the point where I had guys like Finn [Balor], JD [McDonagh], and Damian [Priest] helping me out with all this stuff, telling me, “Nah, dude. This is where you’re at. This is where you’re gonna be.” Sure enough, they helped me build that confidence. Even Voldemort, the other person from the Judgment Day that I don’t say the name of," Dominik Mysterio said.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have not restored their on-screen relationship, and it appears that this will not happen anytime soon.

Rhea Ripley says she was surprised by how well her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio worked

The Eradicator and Dirty Dom worked very well as an on-screen couple, with both emerging as top heels at that moment.

In an interview with Allenownz Wrasslin, the former Women's World Champion said that she was surprised by how well her on-screen romance with Mysterio worked.

"Just to see Rhea, the brute that she is, in a relationship with Dominik Mysterio out of all people — and have that dynamic where I’m the muscle but he’s sneaky — we bounce off each other so well," Rhea Ripley said. [H/T: SeScoops]

The question now is whether these two superstars will cross paths again, especially when Liv Morgan is back from her shoulder injury.

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More

