Dominik Mysterio reveals how WWE changed WrestleMania plans after historic title change

Dominik Mysterio revealed how WWE altered his plans at WrestleMania 41. The Judgment Day competed in a Fatal 4-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In an interview on Busted Open Radio today, Dirty Dom shared that he was initially just supposed to celebrate on the entrance ramp after winning the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. However, he disclosed that he got word after capturing his first title on the main roster that the promotion wanted him to go back to the ring to celebrate some more.

"So, originally, it was, you know, I win the title. Do your quick celebration, and get out. I'm focused on this. But as soon as, like I said, I don't think anyone was expecting that reaction. As soon as we heard that reaction, and I started moving up the ramp, I got word to just wait it out, wait for the replays, and run back into the ring, and that is exactly what I did. And it was definitely not my call, but I'm glad I was able to go back in there and experience that, for sure," said Dominik Mysterio [From 2:13 - 2:46]

Dominik Mysterio successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship last week on WWE RAW. The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh returned to interfere in the match and helped his stablemate retain the title. McDonagh suffered a punctured lung and broken ribs during a botched move on the January 27 edition of the red brand.

Former WWE writer criticizes Dominik Mysterio's WrestleMania win

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized the company for taking the title off of Bron Breakker at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Dominik Mysterio pinned Finn Balor to win the title after hitting a Frog Splash at The Showcase of the Immortals. Breakker has since entered the main event scene following the loss and aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of WrestleMania 41, Russo stated that Dominik Mysterio didn't need to win the title and suggested that Breakker should have remained champion for a while longer.

"Here's my problem with this. You didn't need to put the belt on Dominik. Now, Dominik is going to be in a feud with Finn Balor, and the belt is involved in that. Bro, the feud with Finn Balor is enough. They should have kept the belt on Bron Breakker to establish Bron. It's on Dominik, and now, he's gonna be in a feud with Finn, they don't need the title there, bro. The title should have stayed with Bron Breakker." [From 27:38 onwards]

Dominik Mysterio is a former NXT North American Champion but had never captured a singles title on WWE's main roster before winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

