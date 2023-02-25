Dominik Mysterio on how Rhea Ripley feels about his real-life fiancée (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio recently gave his in-character thoughts on what Rhea Ripley thinks about his life outside of WWE.

Mysterio has formed an on-screen alliance with Ripley over the last few months as part of The Judgment Day faction. In real life, the 25-year-old is engaged to his childhood sweetheart Marie Juliette.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Mysterio was asked whether Ripley had taken issue with his 11-year anniversary Instagram post about his fiancée:

"How does Rhea feel about it? I think hopefully she's okay with it. Like I said, Mami is gonna do what Mami wants. If there's a problem, I'm definitely gonna hear about it. But I think overall she's cool with it." [5:00 - 5:15]

Watch the video above to hear how Mysterio feels about Ripley dating AEW's Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) in real life. Matthews once kissed the RAW Superstar's sister Aalyah on WWE television.

What is Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's relationship?

Although their characters recently went on a Valentine's Day date together, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's kayfabe relationship status remains uncertain.

Mysterio refers to his fellow Judgment Day member as "Mami" and does whatever she wants him to do. Ripley also whispers something in the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion's ear every week on television, prompting questions about what she tells him.

WWE @WWE All @reymysterio wanted was a nice Valentine’s Day dinner with his wife, but once again @RheaRipley_WWE and @DomMysterio35 crashed the party All @reymysterio wanted was a nice Valentine’s Day dinner with his wife, but once again @RheaRipley_WWE and @DomMysterio35 crashed the party 😬 https://t.co/pd8Abtpot1

Moving forward, the 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble winner will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. At the same event, Mysterio is expected to face his legendary father Rey.

Do you enjoy watching Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels from 6:30 am IST.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE WrestleMania 39 on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 2nd & 3rd April at 6:30 am IST.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes