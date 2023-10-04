Dominik Mysterio's one-word response to Rhea Ripley kissing him after major WWE title win

Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and the rest of The Judgment Day are on top of the world. The second-generation superstar is once again the NXT North American Champion after defeating Trick Williams.

He regained the title three days after losing it at No Mercy, effectively saving his spot in The Judgment Day. Ripley declared that Dirty Dom shouldn't bother coming home if he had failed to win on NXT.

Nevertheless, Dominik Mysterio doesn't need to worry about that. And now that he's a champion again, Mami continues to shower him with all the love. She even kissed him on the cheek after he won back the North American Title. Dom Dom tweeted his response to that moment with one simple word:

"Mami 😘🖤," tweeted Dominik Mysterio after Rhea Ripley kissed him on NXT.

Rey Mysterio's son broke his silence immediately after returning backstage at NXT. Dominik delivered a strong message, stating that The Judgment Day continues to run all of WWE. Well, as of now, he isn't wrong.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest will appear on SmackDown ahead of their Undisputed Tag Team Title defense at Fastlane. They will face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley looks set to defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler soon.

