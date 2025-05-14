Dominik Mysterio says he doesn't have matching tattoos with female WWE star, and it's NOT Liv Morgan

Dominik Mysterio is currently involved in his second romantic storyline in WWE, and remains committed to his character even off-screen. He recently revealed that he does not have matching tattoos with a top female star, and it's not Liv Morgan.

Before The Latino Cheat aligned with The Miracle Kid at SummerSlam 2024, his on-screen partner was Rhea Ripley. Those two got together after Dom betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined the Judgment Day faction.

Interestingly, Dominik Mysterio once revealed that Mami drew a scale design, and the group got matching tattoos, which was very special to him. However, things have changed since their breakup last year.

During an appearance on the Casual Conversations with The Classic podcast, the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion denied having matching tattoos with Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio mused about getting them removed via laser and accused The Eradicator of lying, citing her alleged lack of truthfulness as the source of past disagreements.

"I don't recall any of these tattoos that I have with Rhea [Ripley]. I don't know, I got them lasered off, I think. I don't know. I don't think I have any matching tattoos. Did she say that? She's a pathological liar, and this is why there were issues, obviously because she denies the truth. She can't help herself but not tell anything but lies," Mysterio said. [From 21:42 to 22:08]

You can check out the interview below:

Dominik Mysterio commented on carrying the WWE Intercontinental Champion

The Judgment Day star captured the IC Title at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, defeating Finn Balor, Bron Breakker, and Penta in a Fatal-Four Way Match. Dominik Mysterio has retained his championship against Penta on RAW after WrestleMania and at Backlash.

Speaking on The Babyfaces podcast, Dirty Dom opened up about finally holding singles gold on the main roster.

"It just feels right to finally have some singles gold that's not involving any of the losers that we dropped beforehand. It's nice having no involvement with any other Mysterio but the greatest Mysterio of all time, which is myself," he said.

Fans will have to wait and see which WWE Superstar steps up next to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship.

