Dominik Mysterio sends message to 3-time WWE Champion ahead of RAW

Dominik Mysterio may have taken a back seat heading into WrestleMania, but the WWE star is still one of the biggest heat magnets in the last few years.

His character was often cited as bland during his association with his father, Rey Mysterio when he started out. However, since joining Judgment Day, the young star has changed his persona and become one of the biggest heels in WWE. Many stars and legends have praised Dom for his work since turning heel, including the hardcore legend Mick Foley.

The Hall of Famer shared a picture on Instagram with a young fan whom he met at the Heroes Hideout Meet and Greet. The fan sported a look inspired by "Dirty" Dom. The kid even wore the former NXT North American Champion's t-shirt. Dominik Mysterio reacted to it with a mention of Mick Foley:

"Both these kids going places," wrote Dom.

Check out Foley's post below:

Dominik Mysterio's Instagram story

Mick Foley has previously expressed interest in joining the heel stable on RAW. Meanwhile, Judgment Day is looking to win it all at WrestleMania XL, as Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor defend their titles against Becky Lynch and five other tag teams, respectively. Dom and JD McDonagh have not been added to the match card yet.

Damian Priest responds to a potential cash-in at WWE WrestleMania XL

In the past, only Seth Rollins has cashed in Money in the Bank on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He is the World Heavyweight Champion heading into this year's spectacle and will defend the belt against Drew McIntyre.

Damian Priest opened up about his MITB contract recently while conversing with The Babyfaces Podcast. The Archer of Infamy revealed that he is calm about it and reminded fans that it won't expire until the namesake WWE premium live event later this year:

"Just waiting and seeing. I got until July. I’m good. It doesn’t expire at WrestleMania. I think a lot of people get confused with that because it used to be at WrestleMania. But I have till July so… man, I’m chilling. We’re fine. It’s gonna happen… I see the stuff online where people aren’t sure if I’m gonna cash in, is it gonna be successful and championship material. When it happens, I’m gonna shut everybody up," said Priest.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio got married a few weeks ago. Priest, Ripley, and Austin Theory, among other WWE stars, attended his wedding. Ironically, the young Mysterio got booed at his own wedding, and Senor Money in the Bank turned out to be the one who started it.

