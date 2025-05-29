Dominik Mysterio sends a message to Paris Saint-Germain F.C. ahead of their UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan

Dominik Mysterio sent his best wishes to Paris Saint-Germain F.C. ahead of their UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan. PSG will play their second final in Europe's elite competition in a couple of days.

Ad

Mysterio is no stranger to being a champion. He is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, a title he won by dethroning Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41 in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The match also included Penta and Finn Balor.

WWE France's official Instagram handle shared a video featuring Mysterio, where he was seen sending his best wishes to the French champions.

"What's up? It's Dirty Dominik Mysterio here, your Intercontinental Champion. Just wanted to wish PSG good luck in your Champions League final. Go get 'em! Dirty Dom style," Mysterio said.

Ad

Trending

Check out Mysterio's message to PSG:

Ad

Vince Russo believes Dominik Mysterio was lying when he suggested that the current WWE era was better than the Attitude Era

Vince Russo claimed that Dominik Mysterio was "working" when he claimed that the current era of WWE is better than the Attitude Era during a recent interview.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo drew a brief comparison between the two eras. He said:

Ad

"My response is he's working. Like, listen, Dominik Mysterio is a young kid with a very, very bright future; there's no question about that, but he's working. Guys, come on, you cannot even compare the two shows; you can't. And here's the thing, too, with Dom: Do you think that you think the Attitude Era could not have sold out in the same building four nights in a row? It absolutely could have!''

Ad

Ad

Ad

Mysterio is currently involved in a storyline with Roxanne Perez and Liv Morgan. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the returning Morgan caught Mysterio red-handed while he was talking to Perez in the Judgment Day clubhouse.

Later in the same show, Mysterio's mistake led to Finn Balor losing his Money in the Bank qualifying match against Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn.

Please credit WWE France and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More