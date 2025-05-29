Dominik Mysterio sends a message to Paris Saint-Germain F.C. ahead of their UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan

Dominik Mysterio sent his best wishes to Paris Saint-Germain F.C. ahead of their UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan. PSG will play their second final in Europe's elite competition in a couple of days.
Mysterio is no stranger to being a champion. He is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, a title he won by dethroning Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41 in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The match also included Penta and Finn Balor.
WWE France's official Instagram handle shared a video featuring Mysterio, where he was seen sending his best wishes to the French champions.
"What's up? It's Dirty Dominik Mysterio here, your Intercontinental Champion. Just wanted to wish PSG good luck in your Champions League final. Go get 'em! Dirty Dom style," Mysterio said.
Check out Mysterio's message to PSG:
Vince Russo believes Dominik Mysterio was lying when he suggested that the current WWE era was better than the Attitude Era
Vince Russo claimed that Dominik Mysterio was "working" when he claimed that the current era of WWE is better than the Attitude Era during a recent interview.
Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo drew a brief comparison between the two eras. He said:
"My response is he's working. Like, listen, Dominik Mysterio is a young kid with a very, very bright future; there's no question about that, but he's working. Guys, come on, you cannot even compare the two shows; you can't. And here's the thing, too, with Dom: Do you think that you think the Attitude Era could not have sold out in the same building four nights in a row? It absolutely could have!''
Mysterio is currently involved in a storyline with Roxanne Perez and Liv Morgan. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the returning Morgan caught Mysterio red-handed while he was talking to Perez in the Judgment Day clubhouse.
Later in the same show, Mysterio's mistake led to Finn Balor losing his Money in the Bank qualifying match against Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn.
Please credit WWE France and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.