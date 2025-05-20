  • home icon
  Dominik Mysterio shuts down Finn Balor's attempt to meddle in his relationship

Dominik Mysterio shuts down Finn Balor's attempt to meddle in his relationship

By Robert Lentini
Modified May 20, 2025 21:47 GMT
Mysterio responded to Balor today on social media. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Mysterio responded to Balor today on social media. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Dominik Mysterio shut down Finn Balor's attempt to meddle in his relationship following this week's edition of WWE RAW. Mysterio's storyline love interest in the promotion, Liv Morgan, is currently on hiatus after being cast in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

Finn Balor asked Dominik Mysterio a very interesting question following this week's episode of WWE RAW. Roxanne Perez gifted Dirty Dom a box of chicken tenders last night after Balor introduced her to the faction. Mysterio responded to Balor questioning his whereabouts following RAW with a hilarious GIF, and you can check it out in his post below.

"This. ⬇️," he wrote.
Mysterio won a Fatal 4-Way match against Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor at WrestleMania 41 to capture the Intercontinental Championship. He successfully defended the title against Penta at Backlash after El Grande Americano got involved.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeated AJ Styles and Penta last night in a tag team match. Penta issued a warning to The Judgment Day and El Grande Americano earlier today.

Major WWE star shoots down the idea of Dominik Mysterio facing Rhea Ripley in a match

Liv Morgan recently shared her thoughts on Dominik Mysterio potentially squaring off against Rhea Ripley in a singles match.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the 30-year-old stated that Mysterio was a gentleman and would never compete against a woman in a match. She also added that Mysterio had already destroyed Ripley emotionally, and there was no reason for them to compete.

"Why do you wanna watch Dominik crush Rhea? First of all, Dominik, he's such a gentleman. He's not gonna hit a woman, so that's just dumb. But, also, if that were to happen, you like Rhea, I'm assuming, he already crushed Rhea mentally and spiritually and emotionally." [2:38 – 3:04]
You can check out the interview in the video below:

youtube-cover

Mysterio used to be in a storyline relationship with Rhea Ripley, but he turned his back on the 28-year-old last year at WWE SummerSlam. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Roxanne Perez and Dominik Mysterio in the weeks ahead.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

