Major WWE star teases unfinished business with The Judgment Day following RAW

A major WWE Superstar delivered a warning to The Judgment Day following this week's edition of RAW. The Judgment Day picked up a victory in a tag team match last night on the red brand.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeated Penta and AJ Styles last night on WWE RAW after El Grande Americano got involved in the match. Americano attacked Penta outside the ring and hit him with a headbutt. Balor capitalized on the attack and connected with the Coup de Grace on the luchador for the pinfall victory.

Penta took to Instagram today to tease unfinished business with the faction following his loss on RAW. The former AEW star noted that he would also be targeting El Grande Americano, and you can check out his message in the post below.

"Judgement Day & Grande Estúpido: I AM COMING FOR YOU AND WILL NOT STOP!!!" wrote Penta.

Penta debuted with WWE on the January 13 edition of RAW. The veteran competed in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 41, but The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio emerged victorious to capture the Intercontinental Championship.

Former WWE writer reacts to The Judgment Day's victory on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo took the company to task following last night's episode of WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned the company's booking of Penta on the red brand. He noted that the 40-year-old had a ton of momentum a few months ago but is now losing matches to The Judgment Day.

"I want you to think about and go back and watch. Think about the first three appearances of Penta. Remember the first three appearances, the entrance? He was unbeatable. They were putting him on every single week. Now, I believe this is the second time that they job Penta out to Finn Balor, who has not had any heat on him. I can't even tell you the last time Finn Balor had any heat on him, but Penta, who they brought in with a bang, is now jobbing to Finn Balor. Why?" said Russo. [From 38:07 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day last night on WWE RAW and suggested that they form an alliance with the former NXT Women's Champion. Perez also gave Dominik Mysterio a box of chicken tenders during the backstage conversation during last night's show.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More