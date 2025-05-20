Finn Balor shares potentially damaging post about Dominik Mysterio following RAW

Finn Balor shared a potentially damaging post about Dominik Mysterio following last night's edition of WWE RAW. Balor and McDonagh defeated Penta and AJ Styles in a tag team match this week on the red brand.

Roxanne Perez and Finn Balor have been spotted having backstage conversations in recent weeks. Balor introduced Perez to The Judgment Day last night on WWE RAW and suggested that the group work with the former NXT Women's Champion. Perez gifted Dominik Mysterio a box of chicken tenders and also gave Carlito a bag of apples.

Following this week's episode of WWE RAW, Balor took to social media to share a potentially damaging post about Dominik Mysterio. He wondered where his stablemate went following his interaction with Roxanne Perez last night on the red brand.

"@DomMysterio35 what you get up to last night mate?" wrote Balor.

Ahead of last night's show, Roxanne Perez was officially confirmed as the newest member of the RAW roster. She defeated Becky Lynch and Natalya to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the premium live event on June 7.

WWE star Dominik Mysterio reveals why his father wears a mask

Dominik Mysterio recently shared a hilarious reason as to why his father, WWE Hall of Famer, wore a mask to the ring.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Mysterio claimed that his father wore a mask because he was unattractive. The Intercontinental Champion also claimed that Rey Mysterio was a terrible person.

"I unfortunately lived with this man for 15+ years," Dominik said. "He's a deadbeat. He's a terrible person. He's not good. He's ugly. That's why he has to wear a mask. He has no hair. You guys are about the same height, so you got that going for you as far as being a fan. You got more hair than him, so that works. It's a little gray, looks like his goatee. I just don't like him. I don't like the guy. You're sitting there smiling. It seems like you're just happy that I'm talking about him. But it's okay, it is what it is." [10:15 – 10:53]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio used to be romantically involved with Rhea Ripley on WWE television, but betrayed The Eradicator to align with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2024. Only time will tell what the company has planned for the storyline with Roxanne Perez and The Judgment Day.

