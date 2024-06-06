Dominik Mysterio takes hilarious shot at his father following WWE RAW

WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has taken a massive shot at his father following this week's show. Rey Mysterio was in action against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in the main event of this past Monday's edition of RAW.

Damian Priest picked up the victory over the Hall of Famer but Drew McIntyre showed up after the match. However, The Judgment Day was ready for The Scottish Warrior and slammed him through the announce table at the conclusion of the show. WWE shared a video of Rey Mysterio sharing a hug with a lady during his entrance on the red brand earlier today.

Dominik Mysterio reacted to the video by taking a hilarious shot at Rey Mysterio and the elderly fan. He wrote "couple of old hags" in response and you can check out his comment in the image below.

Dirty Dom roasts his father on Instagram.

Rey Mysterio pitches WWE retirement match against Dominik Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has recently pitched an interesting retirement match against his son.

The legend has already gotten the better of Dominik Mysterio at the last two WrestleMania events. He defeated him in a singles match last year, and teamed up with Andrade to defeat his son and Santos Escobar at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, the 49-year-old was asked who he would want to compete against in his last match. He mulled it over for a bit before naming Dominik Mysterio and suggested they battle in a Hair vs. Mask match.

"That is a very good question, and [a] very hard one as well," Rey Mysterio said. "I don't think I have an opponent in mind, but if I had to put all my marbles on the line, I wouldn't mind betting my mask against something big, something worth me winning for the very last time. I don't know who that is. I mean, would Dom put his hair on the line? Mask versus hair? Why not? Yeah, that might be a great option." [2:44 – 3:21]

You can check out the video below:

Dominik Mysterio is currently involved in a storyline with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan on WWE RAW. The 29-year-old kissed the former NXT North American Champion last week and continued to flirt with him this past Monday. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor was forced to rush the ring to pull Mysterio away from Morgan during the opening segment of this week's WWE RAW.

