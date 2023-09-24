Dominik Mysterio takes a shot at Jey Uso after he posts an interesting edited photo with Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio wasn't happy with Jey Uso's recent actions. Taking to Instagram, the former Bloodline member posted an edited photo of himself with Rhea Ripley.

Jey has been feuding with The Judgment Day since arriving on Monday Night RAW. In fact, he was even approached by Dominik and was invited to join the faction.

However, Jey recently decided to reject the invitation and instead joined forces with Cody Rhodes. His issues with The Judgment Day seem far from over, though. Reacting to Jey's recent Instagram story, Dominik labeled the 38-year-old a clown.

Zilla Fatu wants to form a faction with Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu to face The Bloodline

Anoa'i family member Zilla Fatu has expressed interest in forming a faction with Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu. Jey is currently on RAW after quitting SmackDown due to issues with The Bloodline.

Speaking to A&G Media, Zilla stated that WWE should sign him and Jacob and put them on the red brand to form their own version of The Bloodline.

Zilla said:

"So, you have Solo, Jimmy, and Roman on SmackDown. You have Jey, he's the only Bloodline member on Monday Night RAW. And you see what they're doing? Like, they're trying to make him, obviously, he's the babyface of RAW. And he's beefing with everybody in the back. You know, so it's like how could he keep himself lit and how could he just take over? So what I feel like, I feel like they need to get me and Jacob. Yeah, I feel like they need to sign me and Jacob and put us on RAW and have us form our own, like, Bloodline."

Jey and Cody Rhodes could align with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to deal with The Judgment Day on RAW.

