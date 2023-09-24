Jey Uso posts an edited romantic picture with Rhea Ripley; calls out Dominik Mysterio

Things have been getting complicated between Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley over the last few weeks, with Cody Rhodes even stating to Dominik Mysterio that Mami now has her sights on the former Bloodline member.

The whole saga started after Main Event Jey moved to RAW, and The Judgment Day tried to recruit him. In an attempt to get Jey to join their ranks, Finn Balor stated that Rhea is a fan of him, which caught the Samoan star's attention.

Cody Rhodes added further fuel to the fire on this week's RAW as he took a shot at Dominik Mysterio, stating that Rhea is not as interested in him as he is in her. The American Nightmare added that Mami has eyes for Jey, which infuriated the NXT North American Champion.

Jey Uso kicked things up a notch as he recently posted an edited picture of himself with Rhea Ripley. The former Tag Team Champion also posted a pic of Mami and Dirty Dom alongside to tease the 26-year-old.

Rhea Ripley believes Jey Uso will be a great addition to The Judgment Day

All Judgment Day members have been actively trying to recruit Jey Uso to their ranks ever since the Samoan star switched brands. However, their efforts haven't been fruitful yet.

During a recent fan interaction session conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley commented on the whole situation, noting that while the former Bloodline member would be a great addition to her group if he does not fall in line, he will perish like their other enemies.

"We are working on it. We are open to people if they prove themselves. And Jey Uso has definitely proved that he's a team player, and I think he would be a great addition to Te Judgment Day if he wants to. If he doesn't, we'll just have to go through him," said Rhea Ripley. [From 01:24 to 01:44]

Jey Uso laid out all three members of the heel faction with Superkicks last week on RAW after they tried to interfere in his match against Drew McIntyre. While the trio attempted to gang up on the 38-year-old, Cody Rhodes made the save for the guy he brought over to RAW.

