"Don't blame Brock for saying no to doing this feud" - Fans upset with Bobby Lashley and Uncle Howdy's segment on WWE SmackDown

Fans were far from pleased with Bobby Lashley and Uncle Howdy's segment from this week's WWE SmackDown.

Lashley's feud with Wyatt hasn't been well received so far, as it was set up without properly resolving The All Mighty's rivalry with Brock Lesnar. The former WWE Champion made an unannounced appearance on this week's SmackDown, where he challenged Bray Wyatt to come face-to-face with him. Instead of Wyatt, Uncle Howdy showed up, but Lashley was quick enough to take him down,

However, just as Bobby Lashley was about to hit a Spear, the lights went off, and Uncle Howdy disappeared. Though the live crowd reactions were loud for the segment, it doesn't seem to have struck a chord with viewers on Twitter.

Fans came out in droves to criticize the feud in the comments section of the clip of the segment shared by WWE's official Twitter handle.

A few blasted the promotion for booking a feud without any strong foundation. On the other hand, other users mentioned how Brock Lesnar was wise enough to turn down the pitch to have a rivalry with Bray Wyatt.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

John @johndauria6 @WWE @fightbobby Don't blame Brock for saying no to doing this feud. @WWE @fightbobby Don't blame Brock for saying no to doing this feud.

Joseph Burns @Joe_WWE1 @WWE @fightbobby This Uncle Howdy stuff has over stayed it’s welcome. It’s been months of “Let it play out” it’s dragging with no end game insight. @WWE @fightbobby This Uncle Howdy stuff has over stayed it’s welcome. It’s been months of “Let it play out” it’s dragging with no end game insight.

M @MarkRedbeliever @WWE A reminder that howdy was originally attacking bray. It’s just weirdness for the sake of it. You can’t say “let it play out” when there’s no story being told or nothing being built to @WWE A reminder that howdy was originally attacking bray. It’s just weirdness for the sake of it. You can’t say “let it play out” when there’s no story being told or nothing being built to

Homelessville @Homelessville1 @WWE @fightbobby I feel so bad as a Wyatt fan myself I am mad disappointed since his match at the Royal Rumble @WWE @fightbobby I feel so bad as a Wyatt fan myself I am mad disappointed since his match at the Royal Rumble

KhabriBhai @RealKhabriBhai @WWE @fightbobby Sorry to say but that entire segment was lame. Brock vs Omos is looking much better than this feud at the moment. @WWE @fightbobby Sorry to say but that entire segment was lame. Brock vs Omos is looking much better than this feud at the moment.

Rays Fan42 @Fan42Rays @WWE @fightbobby I love bray but u gotta give us more now u have 3 weeks to build something that makes zero sense this did nothing to help @WWE @fightbobby I love bray but u gotta give us more now u have 3 weeks to build something that makes zero sense this did nothing to help

Bill Apter is also not a fan of Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt's WWE feud

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter mentioned a feud between Wyatt and Lashley made very little sense to him.

The veteran journalist felt The All Mighty wasn't the right fit for such a supernatural-driven storyline and even pointed out that he came across as stiff during his segment with Wyatt on this week's RAW.

Apter also speculated that Lashley might not enjoy his current direction in WWE.

"In my opinion, to put Bobby Lashley in these scenarios with Bray Wyatt makes very little sense. I just think it's the wrong guys in the wrong storyline. I don't think Lashley belongs in the Funhouse. If you watched him walking down the aisle on Monday Night RAW and he was watching all those silly videos they made, he didn't really know how to react. I don't think Lashley belongs in that storyline. And I don't think he's crazy about it. But you have to do what the company wants," said Bill Apter.

Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt's slow-burning feud could result in the two megastars clashing at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Do you see Lashley and Wyatt having a memorable match at The Grandest Stages of Them All? Sound off in the comments section below.

