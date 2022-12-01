"Don't compare yourself to anybody" - WWE veteran addresses Rhea Ripley comparing herself to former IC Champion (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on the growing comparisons between Rhea Ripley and the late great Chyna.

The Eradicator has emerged as a force of nature since joining The Judgment Day. It's safe to say that she has outshone all the other stable members, thanks to her sheer strength and tremendous character work. Ripley has also not shied away from attacking male performers, evidenced by her jaw-dropping body slam to Luke Gallows on RAW from a few weeks ago.

As such, she has naturally drawn comparisons with Chyna, who was a similarly dominant performer during the Attitude Era. Rhea Ripley also compared herself to the former Intercontinental and Women's Champion just recently.

However, speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long advised Ripley not to compare herself to anyone else. The WWE Hall of Famer added that one must build their identity and get themselves over based on their unique character.

"Rhea Ripley, you know, she's a great competitor, I saw her a couple of times in the ring, but I don't know, don't compare yourself to anybody. You know what I mean? The name of the game is get yourself over," said Teddy Long [17:01 - 17:11]

Check out the full video below:

WWE veteran Vince Russo on comparisons between Chyna and Rhea Ripley

The former WWE writer also quashed the comparisons between Chyna and Ripley, saying the former rarely sold any offense from her opponents.

On the contrary, Russo mentioned how the RAW Superstar often sells in her matches, citing the example of her bouts against Asuka and Mia Yim.

"I can't remember one single instance where Chyna was selling to somebody. I can't remember in my mind watching Chyna sell. What's going on over here, bro? I can't remember Chyna selling. She definitely wasn't going to sell to a female. My point is, don't compare Rhea Ripley to Chyna when she is selling to women she should be beating every week. We saw her sell to Asuka last week. We saw her sell to Mia Yim for ten minutes," Russo added.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia There’s a very big push for Rhea Ripley. I think we may be looking at Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair at WrestleMania [next] year. W or not?



-Dave Meltzer There’s a very big push for Rhea Ripley. I think we may be looking at Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair at WrestleMania [next] year. W or not?-Dave Meltzer https://t.co/XALyDbV7bM

Rhea Ripley has been on a roll of late, and if the latest rumors are to be believed, she's in for a significant push. It was noted that the Judgment Day member might challenge RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

What do you make of the comparisons between Chyna and Ripley? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes