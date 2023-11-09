"Don't let Roman see this" - WWE Universe convinced The Bloodline have lost their ranking as best stable

Many WWE fans believe another stable has taken The Bloodline's place as the most powerful group in the company.

Roman Reigns has relied on The Bloodline to remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but the group has lost some of its power as of late. Jey Uso jumped to RAW from SmackDown after his brother betrayed him during the Tribal Combat match against Reigns at SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief successfully defended his title against LA Knight this past Saturday at Crown Jewel but once again relied on his stablemates to help him get the job done.

The Judgment Day has been proving its dominance for months now on RAW. Every single member of the group currently holds a championship, and many fans believe they have overtaken The Bloodline as the most powerful faction in the company.

WWE shared a clip from The Judgment Day's victory over New Day this past Monday on RAW and claimed that the group now runs the company.

Wrestling fans took to Instagram to react to the video, and many agreed that The Judgment Day was now the more powerful faction. However, some fans still believe that The Bloodline is the better group, as seen in the image below.

Fans react to Balor & Priest's win on RAW.

WWE legend Rikishi on if he will return to fix The Bloodline

Wrestling legend Rikishi was recently asked if he intends to return to the promotion to help the struggling faction.

Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life and could feel compelled to return to help his sons down the line. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Rikishi was asked about a potential return but opted to remain silent:

"Well, I'd have to go [presses finger to lips]," Rikishi said. "I'd have to go silent on that." [2:44 – 2:52]

You can check out the full interview below:

As of now, Roman Reigns is not scheduled for a match at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago on November 25th. Only time will tell what the promotion has planned for Reigns and his faction at the premium live event later this month.

