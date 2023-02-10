"Don’t meet your heroes"- Current WWE Superstar reacts to Lita getting involved in RAW match

WWE Superstar Bayley recently took to Twitter to comment on Hall of Famer Lita getting involved in her steel cage matchup from this past week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

Bayley took on fellow Four-Horsewoman Becky Lynch in the RAW main event, ending a rivalry that had been brewing for the last several weeks. The match was initially supposed to take place at the RAW 30th Anniversary special episode, but due to some time mismanagement, the bout was postponed, and only an angle was filmed going into the Royal Rumble.

At one point during the cage match, the other members of Damage CTRL attempted to interfere on Bayley's behalf, but the Hall of Famer appeared and fought the heels off. This allowed Lynch to hit Bayley with the Man-Handle Slam to pick up the victory.

Lita has always been considered an influence to the current crop of female wrestlers in the industry, and some would even call her a hero. Bayley recently reacted to the legendary high-flier interfering on Lynch's behalf, where she reminded the WWE Universe to never meet your heroes.

"Don’t meet your heroes," Bayley tweeted.

Lita recently revealed that she had chats with AEW

Lita has been a household WWE name for close to 20 years. Recently, the former multi-time women's champion revealed in an interview that she had been contacted by the company's current biggest rival, AEW.

However, the veteran decided that she wanted to remain loyal to WWE and refused to sign for another promotion.

There have also been rumors that Trish Stratus could return next week to team up with the Hall of Famer and Lynch to take on Damage CTRL at WWE's upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, which takes place on February 18 in Montreal, Canada.

One thing is for certain, the Hall of Famer proved on RAW that she could still hang.

Do you want to see Extreme Diva back in the in-ring action? Sounds off in the comments section below.

