Create

"Dressed like Dr. Shelby" - Fans on Twitter lose their mind over The Miz and his cardigan on WWE RAW

By Shubham Roy
Modified Nov 15, 2022 10:12 AM IST
The Miz came out to the ring on WWE RAW to ask for an apology
The Miz came out to the ring on WWE RAW to ask for an apology

Tonight on WWE RAW, The Miz came out to the ring to host a special edition of Miz TV with Byron Saxton.

The two-time Grand Slam Champion was out to apologize to the WWE Universe after Saxton revealed last week that Miz orchestrated the attacks on himself by Dexter Lumis and then stopped paying him.

Tonight, The Miz claimed to be depressed over what had transpired in the last few weeks. Johnny Gargano, who uncovered the truth, interrupted him by saying that the former WWE Champion was not as depressed as he claimed to be.

Gargano explained that had Miz been depressed, he wouldn't have been in Cabo vacationing with his family. The NXT Triple Crown Champion stated that Miz was a liar, and he stopped paying Lumis because that was easier than telling the truth.

Gargano then revealed that Miz would take on Lumis in a singles match two weeks from now. If Lumis wins, he will get all the money that the two-time world champion owes him, along with a WWE contract.

The cameraman, standing behind The Miz, then revealed himself to be Dexter Lumis. As soon as The A-lister saw The Tortured Artist, he quickly left.

However, more than what The Miz and Gargano had to say in the segment, The A-Lister's cardigan grabbed the eyeballs of fans on Twitter.

The Miz drew comparisons to Mr. Rogers, which Gargano himself said during their segment, as well as to the character of Dr. Shelby, who appeared during Daniel Bryan and Kane's backstage segments.

MIZ-ter Rogers@mikethemiz #WWERaw https://t.co/tbVgvD3UDd
youtube-cover

Check out some of the best tweets:

The Miz wearing an apology cardigan instead of a designer suit is incredible heel work.The grovelling letter then being the perfect amount of feigned was perfect. 18 years and still detestable. Unreal. https://t.co/2HBy1pE1D8
The Miz out here dressed like Dr. Shelby 😂 #WWERaw https://t.co/WjIp0dmSZN
The Miz honestly looks strange in normal clothes hahaha #WWERaw
Why’s The Miz dressed like Mister Rogers!?😒 #WWERaw https://t.co/S9KnNEQQkS
JOHNNY GARGANO REALLY CALLED THE MIZ “MR ROGERS” LMAOOO 😭😭#WWERaw https://t.co/fco2R9QrAx
The Miz keeps me laughing at times because what itTHIS?!?! 😂#WWERaw https://t.co/bT3dzudnPq
The Miz's Mister Roger's getup is killing me. 😂 🤣 #WWERaw https://t.co/ZzXuoqemO9
Why the hell is The Miz dressed like Mr. Rogers?MIZ-TER ROGERS#WWERaw https://t.co/IxlOD0rMxx
The Miz 😂#WWERaw https://t.co/axT51kPK2n
I’ll never like The Miz, but his hair is killing me 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #WWE #WWERAW https://t.co/QdcNoA823A
The Miz tonight #miztv #WWERaw https://t.co/KH1RsLvR3r

It's safe to say that The A-Lister is a great storyteller and entertainer, even as a bad guy. It remains to be seen if he will emerge victorious against Lumis on November 28.

Do you think Lumis will defeat Miz? Sound off in the comments below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...