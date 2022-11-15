"Dressed like Dr. Shelby" - Fans on Twitter lose their mind over The Miz and his cardigan on WWE RAW

Tonight on WWE RAW, The Miz came out to the ring to host a special edition of Miz TV with Byron Saxton.

The two-time Grand Slam Champion was out to apologize to the WWE Universe after Saxton revealed last week that Miz orchestrated the attacks on himself by Dexter Lumis and then stopped paying him.

Tonight, The Miz claimed to be depressed over what had transpired in the last few weeks. Johnny Gargano, who uncovered the truth, interrupted him by saying that the former WWE Champion was not as depressed as he claimed to be.

Gargano explained that had Miz been depressed, he wouldn't have been in Cabo vacationing with his family. The NXT Triple Crown Champion stated that Miz was a liar, and he stopped paying Lumis because that was easier than telling the truth.

Gargano then revealed that Miz would take on Lumis in a singles match two weeks from now. If Lumis wins, he will get all the money that the two-time world champion owes him, along with a WWE contract.

The cameraman, standing behind The Miz, then revealed himself to be Dexter Lumis. As soon as The A-lister saw The Tortured Artist, he quickly left.

However, more than what The Miz and Gargano had to say in the segment, The A-Lister's cardigan grabbed the eyeballs of fans on Twitter.

The Miz drew comparisons to Mr. Rogers, which Gargano himself said during their segment, as well as to the character of Dr. Shelby, who appeared during Daniel Bryan and Kane's backstage segments.

Check out some of the best tweets:

Wrestling Should Be Fun @WSBFun The Miz wearing an apology cardigan instead of a designer suit is incredible heel work.



The grovelling letter then being the perfect amount of feigned was perfect.



18 years and still detestable. Unreal. The Miz wearing an apology cardigan instead of a designer suit is incredible heel work.The grovelling letter then being the perfect amount of feigned was perfect. 18 years and still detestable. Unreal. https://t.co/2HBy1pE1D8

🎴ᴀᴋᴇʟᴀʜ🎴 @LegionTheMosher

#WWERaw The Miz keeps me laughing at times because what itTHIS?!?! The Miz keeps me laughing at times because what itTHIS?!?! 😂#WWERaw https://t.co/bT3dzudnPq

It's safe to say that The A-Lister is a great storyteller and entertainer, even as a bad guy. It remains to be seen if he will emerge victorious against Lumis on November 28.

Do you think Lumis will defeat Miz? Sound off in the comments below.

