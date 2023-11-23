Drew McIntyre accuses 38-year-old WWE star following heartfelt post about family

Drew McIntyre is slowly leaning toward the dark side on WWE TV as his character continues to evolve. He seems hell-bent on proving to the world that Jey Uso is not who he claims to be.

After turning on The Bloodline earlier this year and subsequently unsuccessfully challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, Jey Uso quit SmackDown and later moved to RAW.

Since moving to Monday nights, the Scotsman was always skeptical about the former tag team champion. The former Right Hand Man recently posted a throwback picture of The Bloodline on Instagram and wrote, "When Times were Good..."

Taking to Twitter/X, McIntyre called out Jey after the latter shared a story on social media, reminiscing about his time with The Bloodline:

"You couldn't make it up *laughing emojis* And some people have the nerve to challenge my attitude towards him...," Drew McIntyre wrote.

Check out Jey Uso's Instagram story below:

Last week, the former WWE Champion turned on the babyfaces Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso during their match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day.

McIntyre knocked out Jey with a Claymore in the closing moments of the bout, which allowed Finn Balor and Damien Priest to take advantage of the situation and steal the win, retaining their belts in the process.

Jey Uso has consequences to deal with but discloses intent on WWE RAW in the not-too-distant future

At Survivor Series this Saturday night, Jey is teaming up with The American Nightmare, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and a returning Randy Orton to take on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a WarGames match.

Since The Viper's comeback was announced in the show-closing promo by Rhodes on RAW this past Monday night, Jey's reaction was particularly noted by viewers.

This has led to so many speculations online about what the former Bloodline member will do about it, as he was part of the reason Randy Orton got Kayfabe injured, to begin with.

Aside from the obvious troubles that are coming his way, Jey Uso also revealed on The Ringer that he wants Gunther's Intercontinental Championship:

"I want my first one. It ain't even the big one. I want that IC Title. My dad held it, Umaga held it. Shawn Michaels and all the greats, man. I want that. Gunther gonna have to da*n run that."

Speaking of The Ring General, he is also booked for the Thanksgiving event. He will defend his title against The Miz. Earlier today, the champion stooped low and made yet another scathing remark about The A-Lister. Check it out here.