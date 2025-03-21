Drew McIntyre breaks character ahead of WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre is one of the most intimidating superstars on the WWE roster. But even he broke his character when he met Italian football legend Gianluigi Buffon.

Ad

McIntyre is in a heated feud with Damian Priest on the Road to WrestleMania 41. He cost The Archer of Infamy a big win against Shinsuke Nakamura on last week's SmackDown and followed up with a brutal beatdown.

Before this week's SmackDown in Bologna, Italy, Drew McIntyre and Chelsea Green interacted with football World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon. The legend gifted the WWE Superstars Italian National Football Team jerseys and recieved WrestleMania merchandise.

Ad

Trending

The Scottish Warrior was pleased with No.3 being printed on the back of his shirt, a number synonymous with another Italian football legend, Paolo Maldini. In a clip shared by McIntyre on X (formerly Twitter), Buffon jokingly teased ripping off his suit, just like how WWE Superstars do it.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Drew McIntyre captioned the clip on his X handle with a few interesting words.

"Scottish Psychopath 🤝 Italian Superman. Gigi saw the rig and swooned," tweeted Drew McIntyre.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drew McIntyre is unhappy with his WWE WrestleMania 41 booking

While speaking during his recent interview with Adam's Apple, Drew McIntyre said he is "pi**ed off" at not being in a world title match at The Show of Shows.

The Scottish Warrior briefly took a shot at CM Punk before promising that he would do everything in his power to make his potential match against Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41 "f**king awesome."

Ad

“[I’m] pis*ed off ‘cause I’m not in a world title match at WrestleMania. I know that in 2024, I had people talking about myself and CM Punk more than anybody. And I did 90 percent of that work. And good for Punk for being Punk, but it’s Drew McIntyre that did the fu*king heavy lifting there. So I’m pis*ed off [about it]. I’m not in a world title match, but I’m gonna make something happen. And between now and WrestleMania, I’ll make sure there’s a big match. I’ll make sure there’s a story people have invested in. I’ll make sure the match is f**king awesome ‘cause I’m Drew McIntyre.”

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Triple H brings McIntyre back into the world title picture on SmackDown once his storyline with Priest is over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback