Drew McIntyre breaks character for emotional message on 7-year anniversary

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently broke his on-screen character for an emotional message on his seventh wedding anniversary.

McIntyre has completely changed his WWE character since he started despising Jey Uso's move to Monday Night RAW. The Scottish Warrior has been vocal about his dislike of the former Bloodline member, as the faction has cost him title opportunities multiple times in previous years.

Drew McIntyre is currently eyeing the World Heavyweight Championship. He had the chance to secure the title against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel but failed, and is now looking for a rematch against The Visionary.

The Scottish Warrior recently broke his on-screen character to send a heartfelt message to his wife, Kaitlyn Frohnapel, on their seventh wedding anniversary. He wrote that he was delighted that she walked into the same bar in Tampa as him, wishing her a happy anniversary.

"In all the dive bars, in all of Tampa, I’m so happy you walked into the same one as me. Happy 7th anniversary, bab," Drew McIntyre wrote in his Instagram post's caption.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Jey Uso challenged Drew McIntyre to a match next week

On a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Jey Uso said that whatever he did to Drew McIntyre in the past was because he was taking orders from The Bloodline. The RAW star then challenged The Scottish Warrior to a match next week.

"I was taking orders from ... I was with my family. What would you do for your own family, right Uce?"Jey Uso stated. "I almost didn't have a choice. You gotta deal with your past, but it ain't gonna write your future, Uce. We can squash this, Drew. I'mma give you want, Uce. You want Jey Uso on a silver platter? Let's line it up for next week, Uce."

Fans believe we will see a triple-threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship between McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk, as the latter is rumored to go in a feud with The Visionary.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the future.

Do you want to see a triple-threat match between these stars? Let us know in the comments section below.