Drew McIntyre breaks character to share rare personal update

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre broke character today on social media to share a rare personal update. McIntyre will be competing in a title match next weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event in Salt Lake City, Utah.The veteran took to Instagram today to share a personal update with his wife. The former champion shared several photos with his wife at a Halloween event along with a heartfelt message. You can check out his message in the Instagram post below."I loved her, not for the way she danced with my angels, but for the way the sounds of her name could silence my demons," he wrote. Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event of Wrestlepalooza 2025 to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Scottish Warrior will once again be challenging Rhodes for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1.Vince Russo claims Triple H buried Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestlepaloozaFormer WWE writer Vince Russo recently suggested that Triple H buried Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza last month.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned why the company decided to have McIntyre lose the match clean to Cody Rhodes. He noted that it was a great win for The American Nightmare, but pointed out that it didn't accomplish anything for McIntyre. Russo also suggested that fans may stop caring about the 40-year-old if he continues to be booked to lose big matches."I'm looking at this Wrestlepalooza and I'm like, 'Okay, Cena gets destroyed by Brock. Great for Brock, what did that do for Cena?' Then we get to the main, Cody over Drew. Great for Cody, what does that do [for Drew]? Just this obsession with clean finishes in fake wrestling matches. This is why, bro, nobody's over. How many times are you going to beat Drew McIntyre until he means absolutely nothing, bro?" Russo said.McIntyre defeated Jimmy Uso in a No Disqualification match in the main event of this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if The Chosen One can defeat Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.