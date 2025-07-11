Drew McIntyre busts recent WWE rumor

Drew McIntyre recently returned to the ring after a brief hiatus. He has now busted a rumor about himself.

Drew McIntyre has been on a roll for the past year. He has competed in some brutal matches against CM Punk and Damian Priest. These highly physical matches can take a toll on a wrestler's body. Hence, after his Steel Cage match against Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event in May, it was rumored that the Scottish Psychopath would take time off to recover from his injuries.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the former WWE Champion stated that his time off was planned and not due to any injury. During this time, he had the opportunity to take a step back and evaluate, realizing that he was holding himself back in many ways.

“The good thing about this time off, no rehab, actual planned time off. Took a step back, watched the product, seen what I didn’t like, and I watched myself and I went, ‘Wow, I wasn’t giving it my all.’ [...] I’ve never followed a diet in my life. I’ve never had a personal trainer been on my ar** my entire life. I brought them in the past five weeks. When you see Drew McIntyre with his shirt off for the first time at Saturday Night’s Main Event, you’re going to go, ‘Oh my god, how did this guy evolve even more than where he was at already?’ And I legitimately was holding back in a lot of ways I didn’t realize.” [6:06 - 6:40]

He continued to say that he has evolved and is no longer competing with Cody Rhodes, John Cena, or Roman Reigns. He also firmly believes that no one will be able to keep up with him.

“I’m bringing an evolved Drew McIntyre, ’cause I’m not competing with Cody or Cena or Roman or anyone else. From now on, I’m competing with Drew McIntyre, and nobody’s going to be able to keep up with me.” [6:40 - 6:50]

Drew McIntyre is determined to be WWE Champion

The last time Drew McIntyre held a World Title was at WrestleMania 40 when he defeated Seth Rollins. However, he lost the title within a few minutes after Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him. After a year of distractions, the Scottish Warrior is now focused on winning gold again.

During the same interview, McIntyre said that he has returned with a new mindset, and it's time for him to be WWE Champion again.

“Now that I’ve been out for five weeks, six weeks, I’ve taken a step back. I’ve been looking at the landscape. I’ve seen what’s been happening recently and I’ve come back with a new mindset. I’m back to get what’s mine. It’s time for Drew McIntyre to be WWE Champion again. Get what I deserve. Get what I’ve earned.” [2:27 - 2:42]

It will be interesting to see whether McIntyre can accomplish his goal.

If you use the quotes from this article, then link back to the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

