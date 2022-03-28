WATCH: Drew McIntyre calls out WWE Superstar with famous Scott Hall catchphrase

Drew McIntyre is on a collision course with Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38, with their nearly five-month-long feud finally coming to a conclusion in Dallas, Texas.

At a WWE Live event in Charlottesville, the former WWE Champion took a direct shot at Corbin as he marched into the ring, right before his main event match with Roman Reigns. Throwing a small but cool nod to the late great Scott Hall in the process.

In his short made-for-social promo, McIntyre - brandishing his sword Angela - said that the 'Scottish Guy' would carve him out. Referring to Corbin as 'Chico' in the process. The line is a clear play on words from Scott Hall's famous catchphrase, which he used throughout his professional career.

In a video uploaded by WWE on their Twitter handle, this is what Drew McIntyre can be heard saying:

"WrestleMania! Six days Corbin, Chico, the Scottish Guy is gonna Carve You Out!”

Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin have been at each other's throats since December 2021. Their rivalry escalated at WWE's Day 1 Premium Live Event, where McIntyre faced off against Happy Corbin's right-hand man, Madcap Moss. Following McIntyre's win, the duo attacked McIntyre backstage, injuring him in the process.

The Scottish Warrior wouldn't return to WWE TV until the following month, competing in the Royal Rumble eliminating both Corbin and Moss. McIntyre would be victorious against Madcap Moss again at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Drew McIntyre says he wants to face the winner of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

During an interview with Solowrestling, McIntyre expressed his interest in challenging either current Universal Champion Roman Reigns or current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar after the two face off at WrestleMania.

McIntyre stated that regardless of who wins, he wants to get back into the championship picture.

"Of course I would love to fight for those titles again, but it's hard to predict a winner. I managed to defeat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship two years ago, but I never got a win against Roman Reigns he is my kryptonite. Anyway, Brock is much scarier with his new attitude and he managed to make the whole thing more interesting. I'm going to watch the match as a fan, but when it's time I'll go after either of them for those titles," said Drew McIntyre.

As referenced by McIntyre in the interview, the former champ defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 to win his first world championship in WWE and last faced Roman Reigns at the 2021 Survivor Series event in a losing effort.

Since WWE's Crown Jewel event last year, McIntyre hasn't been anywhere near the championship scene for either RAW or SmackDown.

