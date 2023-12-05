Drew McIntyre clears the air after seemingly taking a shot at CM Punk on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has taken to Twitter/X to send a message after the WWE Universe claimed that he seemingly took a shot at CM Punk.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, McIntyre opened the show and addressed the WWE Universe. In his promo, the former WWE Champion mentioned how superstars could get fired by a company before being instantly forgiven upon their return.

On Twitter/X, McIntyre claimed that he wasn't necessarily taking digs at Punk, courtesy of his promo. For those unaware, Punk left WWE under controversial circumstances in 2014 before returning at Survivor Series: WarGames this year.

"Come on, I could be talking about ANYBODY," wrote McIntyre.

Vince Russo commented on Drew McIntyre's match with Sami Zayn from RAW

On this week's RAW, Drew McIntyre was in action against Sami Zayn. Former head writer Vince Russo was not impressed with the match between the two stars.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that WWE had no business going "50-50" with McIntyre's booking against Zayn. He said:

"I don’t know who in that company thinks they need to protect freaking Sami Zayn. Drew McIntyre should no way in the world be going 50-50 with Zayn. That’s a joke. But somebody there, for some reason, thinks, 'First of all, we gotta give him 50-50, and then we gotta give him an out because a guy twice his size couldn’t beat him.' It’s a joke. I would love to freaking know who Sami Zayn’s b*ttocks he has his head up over there at WWE. You got a guy like Drew McIntyre, and you’re trying to protect Zayn. Come on, bro."

Russo also claimed that McIntyre's match against Zayn wouldn't have impressed a casual fan.

"If you’re a casual fan and you’re putting on this match, you are expecting Wrestler A [McIntyre] to kill Wrestler B [Zayn]. So now, when you start watching this match, and it’s 50-50, you got the casual fan at home saying, 'Are you freaking kidding me?’ They don’t believe it for a second. If Drew was an out-of-shape wrestler, okay, but no, this guy is in tip-top condition, a blue-chip athlete."

McIntyre is currently feuding with Jey Uso, whom he attacked following his main event showdown against Seth Rollins.

